Spring in the Museum Shop



Spring is in the air and we’re excited here at the museum shop! It certainly feels like spring has finally arrived – the sun has been seen in Manchester, there’s birdsong in the trees, and lots of vibrant colours with swathes of yellow daffodils and cherry blossom in full bloom and many green, sustainable and eco-friendly products in our shop.

“The buying team are becoming increasingly conscious of the provenance of the products they select for the shops product offer. Where possible the products are sourced within the UK and if they are from further afield, the buying team ensure they have a sound knowledge of the ethical and environmental practices of the brands they are sourcing from.” – Emma Matthews, Commercial Team (Manchester Museum / The Whitworth)

Spring sunshine at Manchester Museum. (Photo: Michelle Scott)

Here is a selection of some of our favourite products to get you feeling in the mood to dust off those winter blues, and inspire you to connect with nature. From ceramics and candles, to soaps and children’s toys and gifts that don’t cost the earth – there’s something for everyone.

Look after the bees …

The ‘bee block bee hotel’ has been designed by Green&Blue who pride themselves on being passionate about designing beautiful and stylish products that help wildlife.

“This freestanding bee nest was designed and made in their Cornish studio and is an innovative new product which can be placed in your garden as a free standing bee hotel and can also provide additional habitat for solitary bees. If you’re undertaking any building work you can also build the bee block into your project, it looks beautiful built into a wall and creates much needed habitat. It makes a great gift for the environmentally conscious and for keen gardeners and the smallest size is a perfect little present.” – Green&Blue

And if you’re interested in finding out more about solitary bees, you can find out more here.

Sting in the tail

For something special for that someone special this springtime, have a look at the toiletries and gifts from the Lake District’s very own, Sting in the Tail. Their collection is sourced and manufactured with as many components and products from the UK as possible.

“The essence of the range is simplicity of beautiful fragrances and contrasting packaging that is contemporary and reusable where ever possible. Many of the products are designed to be eco-friendly, with raw materials from recycled sources.” – Sting in the Tail

Back to Nature…

These black plant labels would make the perfect gift for gardeners or allotment owners. These garden labels are made from sustainable birch with a black water-based stain. The white marker pen is permanent until removed with white spirit – so they are totally reusable! Their uses do not end in the garden – they also look great as table name placements with a unique twist!

Bespoke botanical prints

Here at Manchester Museum, we are very proud to be part of the University of Manchester, and the herbarium is a veritable treasure trove of wonderful Victorian prints. And with our series of reproductions, you bring a splash of nature, and an image of colourful Victoriana into your home.

Chive Ceramics

If you’re not blessed with green fingers, or don’t have a garden, not to worry, as these handmade ceramic coral flowers will make a stylish, contemporary addition to any home.

Each Coral ceramic flower is hand-made, ensuring that just like in nature, no two are alike. The attention to detail is exquisite and they really are miniature works of art. These Coral ceramic flowers and succulents can be used for tabletop decorations, paperweights, or tuck them into a plant arrangement for extra colour and texture.

Fantastic Animal Toys

We love our new children’s range of animal toys by Lanka Kade. These delightful natural or painted wooden pieces are handcrafted from sustainable rubber wood, and are designed to inspire imaginative play.

lankakade.co.uk

Just Trade Jewellery

We all love beautiful things, and increasingly, what they are made from and from where they are sourced has become a part of that beauty. And these exquisite pieces of ‘Just Trade’ jewellery, made from the tagua nut are the perfect example.

Tagua is a nut from a type of palm that grows in the South American jungle. Often known as vegetable ivory, it is a sustainable and environmentally sound alternative to animal ivory. … A nut is selected that is as close to the desired finished shape as possible, which is then formed using a variety of sanding processes and polished to achieve a smooth surface. This ethical jewellery is handmade in Ecuador. – Just Trade

This pendant is hand carved from a tagua nut and the fine details on these tagua earrings are engraved by hand – designed by renowned illustrator Coralie Bickford-Smith.

Back to the bees

We’ve featured Bee Fayre products here before, and we love that their aim is to promote health and happiness as well as raising awareness of the plight of the honeybee, and our ‘conectedness’ with nature – donating 3% of its profits to bee conservation and research.

Try these beautiful scented candles and calming soap, for all skin types including sensitive, after a hard day’s work down at the allotment!

Arriving soon, these delicious scented Basil, Lime & Mandarin kitchen candles!

AND FINALLY … DINO SOAP! … WHATS NOT TO LOVE?

Product from Sting in the Tail

The museum shop donates all its profits back to the museum. Come in and get inspired!

Happy Easter from all at the Manchester Museum Shop!

Louise Antoinette Watson

