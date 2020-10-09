In today’s Story from the Museum Floor Fang from the Visitor Team continues her exploration of some of the plants in our botanical collections that have a special place in traditional Chinese culture.

For more about our botany collections here at the Manchester Museum take a look at the curator’s blog. And to see more Chinese plants, have a look at our digital exhibition of British Museum touring spotlight Loan: A Ming Emperor’s Seat.

Manchester Museum’s hello future redevelopment will include the Lee Kai Hung Chinese Culture Gallery. To find out more, and keep up to date with new developments at the Manchester Museum, take a look at our hello future blog.

Four Noble Plants in Chinese Culture Part 3: Bamboo

花中四君子之竹

Continuing my last blog on the Orchid, this post will introduce the ‘orchid friend’ – bamboo. Bamboo and orchid are often grouped together in the classic Chinese paintings. The image above is an ink painting “Orchid and Bamboo”, part of an 8-metre long scroll from the collection at Shanghai Museum, by Zheng Xie (1693–1765) a distinguished painter and calligrapher in the Qing Dynasty. He was also a caring county official who showed his deep concern for the poor people. He linked the rustle of bamboo outside his window to the sobbing of the people. He held the bamboo in profound esteem and created numerous bamboo-themed art works.

Bamboo as cultural relics

The ‘Bamboo Sea’ in Southern China. (Source)

Bamboo is vibrant green all year round. Having upright stems with joints, and being hollow inside, it is flexible enough to withstand storms without breaking. These characteristics of bamboo have been personified as the spiritual and cultural symbols of purity, modesty, restraint and integrity, which Chinese gentlemen should have.

Above, the image on the left gives a close look at bamboo’s leaves and stems (source). On the right is a herbarium specimen, collected from Manchester Botanical Garden in 1887, and given to the Museum in 1911 by the British educator and botanist Leo Grindon (1818-1904). Grindon taught botany at the Manchester Royal School of Medicine whilst offering private tuition in the subject. His collection of plants and related botanical drawings and writings formed one of the principal assets of the Herbarium at Manchester Museum. “His meticulous observations offer a rare glimpse of the Manchester environment before areas were developed and many plants became extinct” (Herbology Manchester).

Bamboo has been used in many aspects of daily life for thousands of years in China, and is an essential part of Chinese culture. Based on his study of the history of Chinese science and technology, the British scholar Joseph Needham stated that the “East Asian civilization is none other than a bamboo civilization.” This ‘bamboo civilization’ originated in China and has subsequently spread across East Asian.

People appreciate bamboo for its natural properties and the noble characteristics it represents. It has a long history of featuring in literature and arts among Chinese and some other East Asian cultures.

In Manchester Museum’s collection of Japanese porcelain teacups are some with bamboo motifs, either alone (left), or grouped with pine and plum blossom (right) in the traditional grouping known as the “ Three Friends of Winter .”

Bamboo for a sustainable world

On the right is a porcelain dish (Manchester Museum Collection, 0.9251), part of the Arnold Forrester Warden collection. It is possibly Arita ware (1600-1799), with a design of bamboo stems, leaves and shoots at sunrise. The blue mark on the base might be a variant of the ancient Chinese characters “貢品”, meaning ‘Tribute’.

However, bamboo is not only an ornamental plant as a tribute to the royal courtyard; it has been an indispensable plant in any classic Chinese garden for scholars and common people since ancient times. The great poet Su Shi (1037-1101) once wrote, “I would rather eat without meat than live without bamboo.” Nowadays the bamboo has become a popular plant in gardens around the world. Interestingly, a photo of bamboo with shoots (above left), taken by the Museum’s Visitor Team coordinator Peter Fallon in his garden, resembles the image on the Museum dish.

A special species of bamboo is almost exclusively the food for the Chinese giant panda. However, bamboo shoots, rich in nutrition, are also delicious food for people and popular in Southern Chinese cuisine. In fact, bamboo has been used in nearly all aspects of Chinese life since ancient times. Bamboo is often used to make daily necessities such as fans, umbrellas, baskets, mats, brooms, chairs, and tables. Bamboo can also be used to make crafts, musical instruments and writing materials.

Recently, in consideration of the environment, due to its fast growth, bamboo has been used in the mass production of furniture, floors, and paper. Activated carbon made from bamboo charcoal is used in automobiles and homes, as well as sewage treatment. Bamboo fibre is now widely used in clothing and home textiles. Bamboo, as a renewable and sustainable material, can replace less eco-friendly plastics, fabrics and too many other things to list!

Travel mugs made from bamboo (source), available at the Manchester Museum’s Shop

On Friday 28 August 2020, Manchester Museum declared

“a climate emergency. Still. Again. More than ever.

At Manchester Museum, we are urgently transforming how we support ecological thinking & action, build more sustainable futures and inspire cooperation and change in our city. #CultureDeclaresEmergency”

“Climate emergency is a cultural and social justice issue. The Museum’s Director Esme Ward also leads on the climate response for Manchester Cultural Leaders group and will convene an assembly in October to address the emergency.”

My last post of this blog series on the Four Noble Plants in Chinese Culture will be on the Chrysanthemum.

Fang Zong

Please stay tuned for Four Noble Plants in Chinese Culture Part 4: Chrysanthemum

Acknowledgement: special thanks to Peter Fallon for providing a photo of his bamboo.

Find out more:

For more about our botany collections here at the Manchester Museum take a look at the curator’s blog. And to see more Chinese plants, have a look at our digital exhibition of British Museum touring spotlight Loan: A Ming Emperor’s Seat.

Manchester Museum’s hello future redevelopment will include the Lee Kai Hung Chinese Culture Gallery. To find out more, and keep up to date with new developments at the Manchester Museum, take a look at our hello future blog.

Plum Blossom, Orchid, Bamboo and Chrysanthemum, by Wang Jing, ©http://www.press-mart.com, ©http://www.hsbok.cn

Bamboo in China: Arts, Crafts and a Cultural History, by Shen Min, ©Shanghai Press, 2011