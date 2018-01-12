Today’s Story from the Museum Floor, by Stephanie from the Visitor Team, takes a look at how the wolf has captured the imagination in many cultures for centuries…

Admired Beast and Villain: A History of Human-Wolf Relations

Some animals are special. They fascinate us, inspire us and we see similarities between us and them that sometimes unnerve us. Few creatures have captured our imagination as Canis lupus, the wolf, has – and few have been as demonised. Yet the wolf has also been admired; it has been a nurturer and protector in some of our myths. Given their social nature and their ability to hunt cooperatively in order to take down prey bigger than themselves, it is not surprising that they could be both an object of fear and reverence. The duality of the nature we project onto the wolf perhaps reflects our own.

Wolves used to be the most widespread canid species across the globe before persecution by humans reduced their numbers and, in some areas, led to their extinction. It is hard to tell exactly when we started telling stories about wolves. Although prehistory was a period without a written language, we can possibly see evidence of some interest, perhaps reverence, for the wolf even then; the British Museum have a pendant, from Laugerie Basse in France, made from a wolf’s tooth, in their collections which dates as early as the Upper Palaeolithic.

Wolf skull on display in a case with skulls from various dog breeds at Manchester Museum.

In the ancient world the wolf was said to an animal sacred to some gods. In ancient Greece, various stories discussed why Apollo was thought to be fond of wolves. One story claimed his mother was led by wolves as she escaped the wrath of Hera. For the Romans, Mars was supposed to have sent the she-wolf that rescued his twin sons, Romulus and Remus. Alongside legends of protective wolves are stories of monstrous beings, men who turn into wolves. The story of the werewolf has been told repeatedly throughout the centuries and, in the history of human-wolf relations, it is one that cannot be avoided. Ovid’s Metamorphoses tells the story of King Lycaon, who made the mistake of trying to serve Jupiter human flesh and was consequently turned into a wolf.

To the Anglo-Saxons and Vikings, the wolf was symbolic of strength as well as evil and death. Names containing the prefix or suffix ‘wulf’ were not unusual in Anglo-Saxon England. The cult of St Edmund, whose head was said to have been protected by a wolf after he was killed by the Danes, emerged during the ninth century. The Vikings spoke of the monstrous Fenrir, who would devour Ođin at Ragnarok, and Hati and Sköll, who chased the sun and moon across the sky. Yet Ođin, the Allfather himself, was sometimes accompanied by two wolves; Freki and Geri.

Taxidermy Arctic wolf on display in the Living Worlds Gallery at Manchester Museum. This wolf was deliberately made to look scary. It is displayed in a gallery which encourages us to question our relationship with the natural world.

The association of wolves with gods was not just a European phenomenon. Their impressive range helps to account for why they appear as important figures in so many cultures. In North America, different tribes revered the wolf. In Japan, wolves were said to be messengers of Daimyōjin, a Shinto deity. They might protect crops and, occasionally, people. Eventually, however, both the Hokkaido wolf and the Honshu wolf were driven to extinction.

Stories of monstrous wolves and werewolves became particularly important in Early Modern Europe. During the ‘witch craze’, some men were accused of being werewolves, especially in French and German speaking territories. This did not happen in England, where wolves had been heavily persecuted to the point of extinction around the sixteenth century. One of the most notorious werewolves was Peter Stump, the ‘werewolf of Bedburg’ a man accused of killing people in the form of a wolf as well as committing other ‘beastly’ crimes in 1589.

The Beast of Gévaudan, an animal which terrorised the Gévaudan region in France during the 1760s, was thought by many to be a wolf. Wolves were killed during the hunt for the beast and representations of the beast often depicted a wolf-like creature. The debate still continues as to what the creature actually was but even now the wolf is used to represent it.

18th-century engraving of La Bete du Gevaudan. The London Magazine, vol. xxxiv, May 1765; reprinted in Montague Summers, Werewolf (1933).

During the latter part of the twentieth century, the role of the wolf as a keystone species became apparent. We now focus more on the wolf as it truly exists in nature but, at the same time, stories of good and bad wolves are still everywhere.

Stephanie Studders

With special thanks to: Bryan Sitch, Curator of Archaeology and Numismatics. Henry McGhie, Curator of Zoology and Rachel Petts, Curatorial Assistant.

Title image: ‘Struggle for Existence’ by George Bouverie Goddard. Displayed as part of manchester Museum’s 2016 exhibition ‘From the War of Nature’.

